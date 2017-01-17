Posted 

North Las Vegas officer killed in crash described as dedicated, caring

North Las Vegas Police Department officers wheel a flag-covered casket containing the remains of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

North Las Vegas Police Department officers wheel a flag-covered casket containing the remains of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Members of the North Las Vegas Police department lift a casket of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of the North Las Vegas Police department lift a casket of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of the North Las Vegas Police salute the casket of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of law enforcement stand to attention while a casket of North Las Vegas detective Chad Parque arrives at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of the North Las Vegas Police escort family members during a memorial service for detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

The funeral procession for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque arrives to Central Christian Church for a service on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A marching band prepares for a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque at the Central Christian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two Boulder City Police Department police officers stand outside of the Central Christian Church prior to a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A member of the color guard walks with a flag outside of the Central Christian Church prior to a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The funeral procession for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque arrives to Central Christian Church for a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The funeral procession for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque arrives to Central Christian Church for a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People are escorted inside the Central Christian Church to a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A marching band plays outside of Central Christian Church during a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The funeral procession for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque arrives to Central Christian Church for a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The funeral procession for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque arrives to Central Christian Church for a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People are escorted inside Central Christian Church to a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police officers make their way inside Central Christian Church to a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People make their way inside Central Christian Church to a memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., left, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee attend the memorial service for fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

North Las Vegas Police Department officers wheel a flag-covered casket containing the remains of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A picture of of fallen North Las Vegas Police Department detective Chad Parque during his memorial service at Central Christian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

North Las Vegas Police Department officers wheel a flag-covered casket containing the remains of detective Chad Parque during a memorial service at Central Christian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Personnel sets up the altar for the funeral for North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Members of the University of Nevada Honor Guard sits in the Central Christian Church in Henderson before the funeral for North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A woman signs a memorial book for North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Police officers walk past a screen showing an image of North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Central Christian Church in Henderson. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Hundreds gathered at Central Christian Church in Henderson to honor fallen North Las Vegas officer Chad Parque on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (@WesJuhl/Twitter)

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A North Las Vegas police detective killed in a head-on collision on Jan. 6 was remembered Tuesday as a dedicated officer who also cared deeply for his community.

Eulogizing Detective Chad Parque, 32, at a service at Henderson’s Central Christian Church, North Las Vegas Police Chief Alex Perez praised the fallen officer as a dedicated and caring cop.

He said Parque developed a reputation as a go-getter soon after joining the department, describing him as an unrelenting “foot soldier fighting for victims.”

But he was also kind and cared about his community. When he arrested young people, he didn’t just take them to jail — he sat and had a talk with them about turning their life around, Perez said.

“Chad always tried hard to make an impact,” he said.

After the service, a large police motorcade was to escort the Parque family to a graveside service at the Palm Mortuary at 6701 N. Jones Blvd.

Parque was on duty when he was involved in a head-on collision with a car going the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The 10-year department veteran was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court parking lot in a department vehicle in the afternoon when it was struck, police said. The detective had to be cut from his vehicle and died early the next morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 