North Las Vegas officer killed in crash described as dedicated, caring

A North Las Vegas police detective killed in a head-on collision on Jan. 6 was remembered Tuesday as a dedicated officer who also cared deeply for his community.

Eulogizing Detective Chad Parque, 32, at a service at Henderson’s Central Christian Church, North Las Vegas Police Chief Alex Perez praised the fallen officer as a dedicated and caring cop.

He said Parque developed a reputation as a go-getter soon after joining the department, describing him as an unrelenting “foot soldier fighting for victims.”

But he was also kind and cared about his community. When he arrested young people, he didn’t just take them to jail — he sat and had a talk with them about turning their life around, Perez said.

“Chad always tried hard to make an impact,” he said.

After the service, a large police motorcade was to escort the Parque family to a graveside service at the Palm Mortuary at 6701 N. Jones Blvd.

Parque was on duty when he was involved in a head-on collision with a car going the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The 10-year department veteran was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court parking lot in a department vehicle in the afternoon when it was struck, police said. The detective had to be cut from his vehicle and died early the next morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.