Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver police say was impaired

A woman on the sidewalk was hit and killed late Wednesday night by a driver who police believe was impaired.

The unidentified woman and a man were near East Charleston and South Las Vegas Boulevards when before 10:15 p.m. a woman driving a four-door Toyota Camry drove onto the sidewalk, said Sgt. Paul McCullough of Metro’s traffic division.

The Camry hit the two pedestrians, damaged a retaining wall, and the driver continued another 20 feet or so on Charleston before hitting a pole and stopping. Police booked her into Clark County Detention Center on a felony DUI charge.

The second person injured suffered minor injuries, McCullough said.

Police said the driver was impaired but they were not sure if drugs or alcohol were responsible.

