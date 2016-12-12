Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross Flamingo at Pecos

A pedestrian died after a crash at East Flamingo and South Pecos roads Sunday night.

A 34-year-old man attempted to cross Flamingo west of Pecos before an eastbound 2007 Saturn SUV hit him about 7:35 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office when his family has been notified.

Police said the driver was not impaired and had his four children in the car during the crash. None of them were injured. The victim might have been impaired, the release said, and he was out of the crosswalk when he was hit.

The intersection was closed for several hours but it’s since reopened.

This was the 114th traffic death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, just a few hours after the 113th was recorded on South Pavilion Center Drive at West Palo Brea Drive.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.