Pedestrian hit by vehicle near downtown suffers life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a suspected drunken driver near downtown Sunday night, Las Vegas police said.

A 33-year-old man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado south on Palm Street when he hit a pedestrian near East Wyoming Avenue about 9:35 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer said.

He said the pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was crossing Palm Street from east to west at the Wyoming intersection before being hit. There wasn’t a marked crosswalk where the man was crossing, he said, nor was there a stop sign for the southbound Palm lanes.

He said excessive speed didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

“It’s kind of dark in that corner,” Stauffer said of the intersection. “You have a streetlight leading into it, and an impaired driver doesn’t help.”

Palm and Wyoming are near the intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street.

The Silverado’s front right bumper hit the man and threw him forward and onto the pavement.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Stauffer said the man has “serious, life-threatening” injuries.

The Silverado driver, identified as Ramon Bernal, was booked into Clark County Detention Center. He faces a DUI charge. Police said Bernal stopped the pickup truck and called police after hitting the pedestrian.

