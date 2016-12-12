Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in Summerlin

Police identified the pedestrian killed in a Summerlin crash Sunday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department identified her as 77-year-old Anne Caputa in a release early Monday. She died after she was hit by a pickup on South Pavilion Center Drive at West Palo Brea Drive about 4:45 p.m., according to a release.

Caputa was walking east in the crosswalk on Pavilion Center when a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading north hit her. She was taken to University Medical Center. Lt. Corey Moon said at 8:20 p.m. she had died.

The release said the driver didn’t appear impaired and stayed at the crash site.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the cause and manner of Caputa’s death.

This was the 113th traffic death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Just a few hours later, another pedestrian was hit and killed at East Famingo and South Pecos roads.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.