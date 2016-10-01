Police investigating fatal east valley motorcycle crash

Metro is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the east valley Saturday afternoon.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a crash at 3291 S. Heritage Way near South Mojave Road and East Karen Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kristine Buist said.

Metro has confirmed the crash is fatal and involves a motorcycle.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

