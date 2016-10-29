1st Congressional District

Posted 

web1_screen-shot-2016-10-29-at-123317-pm_7133225.jpg
Dina Titus, Reuben D'Silva, and Mary Perry

web1_clinton_091416ev_024_7133225.jpg
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_clinton_091416ev_022_7133225.jpg
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., takes the stage during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_kaine-aug23-16_004_7133225.jpg
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. speaks during the Iron Workers International 43rd Convention at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 22, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_harryreid-aug19-16_001_7133225.jpg
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., right, speaks during a news conference at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, to release the second Gold Butte damage report. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_firstmed_081616eb_010_7133225.jpg
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus speaks during the opening of the second FirstMed Health and Wellness Center, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO U.S. Rep. Dina Titus Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_perry_031114md_007_7133225.jpg
Mary Perry, candidate for Family Court judge, Dept. L, speaks with the Review-Journal editorial board on Tuesday, March 11, 2014. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_perry_031114md_002_7133225.jpg
Mary Perry, candidate for Family Court judge, Dept. L, speaks with the Review-Journal editorial board on Tuesday, March 11, 2014. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_candidatelunch_081916eb-008_7133225.jpg
Independent candidate Reuben D'Silva for the 1st Congressional District talks during the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Nevada luncheon at the Bali Hai Golf Club Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_candidatelunch_081916eb-003_7133225.jpg
Independent candidate Reuben D'Silva for the 1st Congressional District speaks during the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Nevada luncheon at the Bali Hai Golf Club Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_fremont-rally020_7133225.jpg
Reuben D'Silva, a candidate for Congress in District 1 as Independent, addresses Sanders supporters at the March For Bernie USA demonstration at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, July 24, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @rookie__rae

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Three challengers face an uphill battle in trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Dina Titus in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District.

Titus, running for her third term, is the heavy favorite in the Democrat-leaning district. She is facing Republican nominee Mary Perry, independent Reuben D’Silva and Independent American Kamau Bakari.

Fifty percent of the active voters in the district were registered Democrats as of September, according to the secretary of state’s office. Registered nonpartisans made up a larger chunk, 23 percent, than Republicans, 22 percent.

Titus said she wants to keep fighting for comprehensive immigration reform and continue working on reforms to the Department of Veterans Affairs, such as signficantly speeding up the appeals claims process, while ensuring that it isn’t privatized by Congress.

Titus opposes turning over federal lands to state control, citing studies that estimate it would cost about $100 million per year for Nevada to manage the land.

“The state hasn’t got the money to manage it,” she said.

Perry, an attorney, defeated Stephanie Carlisle by 25 votes in the primary to gain the Republican nomination.

She ran unsuccessfully for Clark County Family Court in 2014.

She does not support a path to citizenship for immigrants who are in the country illegally because she doesn’t think they should immediately be given the right to vote.

“We have got American citizen felons who should be given the right to vote,” Perry said. “An illegal immigrant who came into this country should never be given the right to vote until all of our citizens are.”

Perry also wants all the federal lands in Nevada — besides national parks, military bases and other federal installations — to be turned over to state control.

Bakari did not return phone calls from the Las Vegas Review-Journal seeking an interview and did not fill out the candidate questionnaire sent by the newspaper.

Bakari ran against Titus in 2014, garnering 2 percent of the vote.

According to his website, Bakari wants to abolish the Internal Revenue Service and repeal the Affordable Care Act in its entirety.

D’Silva did not return interview requests, but answered the Review-Journal questionnaire, and his website lists several of his stances on key issues.

D’Silva is a combat veteran and Rancho High School history teacher whose family immigrated to the U.S. from India when he was a toddler. He is running as an independent because he is tired of the status quo in Washington, according to the questionnaire he filled out.

He said he values the state’s public lands, but understands the desires by many conservatives to have some federal land transferred to state control, especially in regard to using those lands for solar energy.

D’Silva supports the Second Amendment of the Constitution, but wants to close the “gun show” loophole by expanding background checks to private gun sales.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

 