5 ways to avoid hearing about Election Night

Once the polls close at 7:00 p.m. PT, most Nevadans will begin cycling through websites, social feeds and TV channels to keep track of how the votes are rolling in. But if you’re over it, too disheartened to care or more inclined to take the bury-my-head-in-the-sand approach, here are a few ways to avoid the craziness and results of Election Night.

Head for the Hills

Drive out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for an afternoon hike. The Lost Creek trail is easy and accessible for kids. Make sure you’re back at your car by 7:00 p.m. when the park closes. From there, enjoy a leisurely drive through the Red Rock Loop. It will be peaceful and dark enough to see the stars. Bonus: You probably won’t have any phone service or radio access, so you can literally stay in the dark.

Watch Something Adorable

You can watch TV without watching election coverage. Animal Planet will air a “Too Cute” marathon from 3:00 p.m. to midnight. The first episode is titled “Fluffy Puppies & Baby Goats” to give you an idea of the show. Maybe mute the TV on the commercial breaks just to be safe.

Watch a Movie

If you didn’t see “Doctor Strange” over the weekend, now would be the time to do so. Have a kid with you? Take them to see “Trolls.” If you don’t want other people to spoil it for you, go to West Wind Drive-In at 4150 W. Carey Ave and stay in your car. Alternatively, hunker down with Netflix and pretend that we’ve fast-forwarded to Holiday Season with “Love Actually” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Hide politics from the Internet

If you use Google Chrome as your primary web browser, download the “I Haven’t Got Time for the ‘Paign” extension. It works like a snooze button for American politics and filters out election-related stories from popular websites. Just download it and browse the web as usual, and election stories will magically disappear.

Turn off your phone

Put your phone in a drawer, turn off the TV and find a good book to read for the night. American democracy will still be here in the morning.

