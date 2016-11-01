About 73,000 Nevadans voted early over the weekend

Another 73,000 Nevadans voted early over the weekend, bringing up the statewide total to just over 457,000, according to the Nevada’s secretary of state website.

Democrats continued to put distance between themselves and their Republican counterparts. Statewide, about 34,000 more Democrats than Republicans have voted through the first nine days of early voting. That comes out to a percentage margin of 44-36, with independent and third-party voters making up the remaining 20 percent of the vote.

In Clark County, that margin is about 47,000 votes.

Just over 31 percent of the state’s active registered voters have cast a ballot so far. Nevada’s last day of early voting is Friday.