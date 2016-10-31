About one-fifth of US voters have cast ballots in 2016 election

Election Day is more than a week away, but it’s already too late for Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump to win over roughly a fifth of American voters — and many of them are in key battleground states.

In states such as Florida, Nevada and Colorado, one third or more of the expected ballots already have been cast. The breakdown of those voters by party affiliation point to an advantage for Clinton.

Early voting is underway in 37 states.

Nationwide, Associated Press data show that more than 23 million votes have been cast. That represents nearly 20 percent of the total votes expected, if turnout is similar to 2012. In all, more than 46 million people are expected to vote before Election Day, Nov. 8.