Adelson gave $1.35 million more to campaign opposing recreational marijuana in Nevada

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson gave $1.35 million more to the campaign opposing recreational marijuana in Nevada in recent weeks, campaign filings with the Nevada secretary of state show.

Adelson gave to the political action committee Protecting Nevada’s Children, which opposes Question 2, the ballot measure that would legalize the sale and consumption of recreational marijuana in the state.

Adelson has essentially self-funded the fight against the measure. He gave the group $2 million in September. Of the $3.44 million the campaign has raised since its September launch, $3.35 million, or 97.4 percent, has come from Adelson.

Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol or Yes on 2, the PAC trying to get legal marijuana passed, raised about $1.2 million in the same filing period, Oct. 15 to Nov. 3. Most of that money has come from pro-marijuana activist groups and businesses or individuals with stakes in the marijuana industry.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

-Colton Lochhead/ Las Vegas Review-Journal