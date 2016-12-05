Posted 

Al Gore meets with Donald and Ivanka Trump

Former Vice President Al Gore waves to members of the media after meeting with Ivanka Trump and President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Former Vice President Al Gore arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

REUTERS

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday met with former Vice President Al Gore, an environmental activist who has devoted years to fighting climate change, Gore told reporters.

“I had a lengthy and very productive session with the president-elect,” said Gore, who met earlier with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, but said he had spent the bulk of his time with Trump.

“It was a sincere search for areas of common ground. … I found it an extremely interesting conversation and, to be continued.”

 