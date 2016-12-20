American Gaming Association addresses Nevada’s Yucca Mountain in memo to Trump

Nevada will have an advocate in the American Gaming Association against any effort to revive the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository northwest of Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, the AGA sent a three-page memorandum outlining its position on gaming issues to the transition team of President-elect Donald Trump and among its positions is opposition to the underground facility for nuclear waste that has been battled by the state’s congressional delegation since it was conceived in the 1980s.

The Obama administration helped block the program by cutting off funding to Yucca Mountain in 2011, but there have been indications that the Trump administration would try to revive the plan to ship radioactive spent nuclear fuel to federal land in Nye County.

“We express serious concerns with any efforts to revive Yucca Mountain as a home for the nation’s nuclear waste,” the AGA said in its memorandum to the Trump team.

“Yucca Mountain is located just 90 miles from Las Vegas and any problems with the transport of nuclear waste to the site or issues with its storage there would bring potentially devastating consequences to the world’s premier tourist destination and the industry, which all Nevadans rely on in one way or another.”

In the memorandum, the association also addressed issues involving illegal gambling, sports wagering, anti-money-laundering compliance, off-reservation tribal gaming, tax reform, immigration, travel and tourism and infrastructure improvements.

AGA President and CEO Geoff Freeman was scheduled to discuss details of the association’s stances later Tuesday.

The organization is encouraged by Trump having once been a casino owner and familiar with many of the industry’s issues, but wanted to update him on how the industry has evolved recently and on the association’s 2017 goals.

“AGA looks forward to working with the Trump administration and members of Congress from both parties to advance shared priorities that strengthen the American economy, create jobs, provide millions of dollars in revenues for vital public services and foster an efficient regulatory environment that promotes growth, innovation and reinvestment,” the memorandum said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.