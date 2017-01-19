Amodei the latest Nevada Republican to say no to run for governor

CARSON CITY — Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei said he won’t run for governor in 2018, making him the third Republican to opt out of contention, opening the door wider for a possible bid by Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Sandoval is barred from running again by term limits.

Amodei, who is from Carson City, told the Reno Gazette-Journal editorial board he may seek re-election in two years or consider a bid for attorney general.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison also have said they will not seek the gubernatorial GOP nomination.

Laxalt, elected attorney general in 2014, has not announced his intentions but his campaign this week said he has raised $1.5 million.

Amodei has represented northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District since 2011.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, is also considered a potential contender for the governor’s race. He has raised more than $3 million.

