Check out the scene around Washington on the eve of Trump’s inauguration — PHOTOS

Washington was packed with visitors, workers, protesters, law enforcement officials and others the day before Donald’s Trump inauguration as 45th president of the United States.
Here’s a timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated. (all times PST):
BEFORE THE CEREMONY
5:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church
6:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House
6:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.
7:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol
AT THE CAPITOL
8:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks
8:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations
8:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks
8:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
8:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
8:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address
9:12 a.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions
9:18 a.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem
AFTER THE CEREMONY
9:30 a.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front
9:54 a.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony
10:08 a.m.: Luncheon
11:35 a.m.: Review of the troops
Noon: Parade from the Capitol to the White House
4 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway