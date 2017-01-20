Check out the scene around Washington on the eve of Trump’s inauguration — PHOTOS

Washington was packed with visitors, workers, protesters, law enforcement officials and others the day before Donald’s Trump inauguration as 45th president of the United States.

Here’s a timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated. (all times PST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

5:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

6:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

6:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

7:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

8:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

8:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

8:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

8:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

8:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

8:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

9:12 a.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

9:18 a.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

9:30 a.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

9:54 a.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony

10:08 a.m.: Luncheon

11:35 a.m.: Review of the troops

Noon: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

4 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway