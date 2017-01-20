Posted 

Check out the scene around Washington on the eve of Trump’s inauguration — PHOTOS

Presidential inauguration themed merchandise near the Metro Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Presidential inauguration themed merchandise near the Metro Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Virgil Craig of Tampa, Fla., left, and Caleb Thomas of Niles, Mich., set up a booth with presidential inauguration themed merchandise near the Metro Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Caleb Thomas of Niles, Mich.,, left, and Virgil Craig of Tampa, Fla., set up a booth with presidential inauguration themed merchandise near the Metro Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Presidential inauguration themed merchandise near the Metro Union Station on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A cyclist rides on Pennsylvania Avenue near Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Iturbe of Florida watches preparations for the presidential inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue near Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol and along the scheduled presidential inauguration parade route on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police officers gather on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol and along the scheduled presidential inauguration parade route on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol and along the scheduled presidential inauguration parade route on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The White House on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Lincoln Memorial where a concert was held in advance of the presidential inauguration festivities on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A view of the U.S. Capitol from the Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Lincoln Memorial where a concert was held in advance of the presidential inauguration festivities on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Lincoln Memorial where a concert was held in advance of the presidential inauguration festivities on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol and along the scheduled presidential inauguration parade route on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A sign welcoming the President-elect Donald Trump is displayed on a building on Pennsylvania Avenue and along the scheduled presidential inauguration parade route on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Workers set up barriers along Pennsylvania Avenue in preparation for the presidential inauguration parade on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Workers set up barriers along Pennsylvania Avenue in preparation for the presidential inauguration parade on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A cyclist rides in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Supporters of President Barack Obama stand on Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street to show their gratitude for President Barack Obama on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Tina Fraley with her eight-year-old daughter Lundyn, 8, of Maryland stand on Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street with a sign showing their gratitude for President Barack Obama on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Tina Fraley with her eight-year-old daughter Lundyn, 8, of Maryland stand on Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street with a sign showing their gratitude for President Barack Obama on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People take photos of the White House on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The White House on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A person holds a sign expressing gratitude to President Barack Obama in front of the White House on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Marian Johnson of Union Bridge, Md., holds signs expressing her gratitude to President Barack Obama in front of the White House on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People tour the Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Washington Monument reflected on a puddle water on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Ricky Simmons, 18, left, and his brother Michael, 14, of Valley, Ala., hold their flags displaying an image of President-elect Donald Trump at the Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Michael Simmons, 14, left, and his brother Ricky Simmons, 18, of Valley, Ala., hold their flags displaying an image of President-elect Donald Trump at the Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Michael Simmons, 14, left, and his brother Ricky Simmons, 18, of Valley, Ala., hold their flags displaying an image of President-elect Donald Trump at the Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People tour the Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People watch a concert from a distance as part of the presidential inauguration festivities at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People tour the World War II Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The World War II Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People tour the World War II Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People tour the Washington Monument on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By ERIK VERDUZCO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Washington was packed with visitors, workers, protesters, law enforcement officials and others the day before Donald’s Trump inauguration as 45th president of the United States.

Here’s a timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated. (all times PST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

5:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

6:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

6:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

7:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

8:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

8:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

8:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

8:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

8:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

8:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

9:12 a.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

9:18 a.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

9:30 a.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

9:54 a.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony

10:08 a.m.: Luncheon

11:35 a.m.: Review of the troops

Noon: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

4 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway

 