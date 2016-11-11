Clark County Commission to vote on new chief financial officer

Clark County may have found a new administrator for its $6.2 billion annual budget.

County commissioners will consider ratifying the appointment of county comptroller Jessica Colvin as the next chief financial officer at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.

Colvin, 42, has been the county’s comptroller since July 2011.

Her first day on the new job would be Dec. 2, the same day current CFO Yolanda King is scheduled to start her new role as county manager. Retiring county manager Don Burnette said he appointed Colvin as the new CFO at King’s request.

If appointed, Colvin will serve as both the county’s CFO and comptroller. She’ll oversee the county’s bond program and some finance-related departments.

Colvin is a certified public accountant licensed to practice in Nevada. In 1997, she graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

She has more than 18 years of experience with financial reporting and accounting.

From 1998 to 2007, she rose through the ranks at the Kafoury, Armstrong & Co. accounting firm, where she conducted outside audits on Clark County, Clark County School District and Southern Nevada Health District. She was controller for Nevada HAND for more than four years.

Among other positions, Colvin is chairwoman of the county’s other postemployment-benefits trust, Nevada Deferred Compensation Committee and the county’s executive health board. She’s also a member of the county’s labor negotiating team.

Colvin’s current annual salary is $192,500, with additional benefits worth an estimated $67,000.

In August, Burnette announced plans to resign as county manager. Burnette, 52, has held the position since 2011.

Commissioners unanimously voted King to be the county’s next CEO in September. King, 48, has worked for the county since 1986 and serves as both CFO and an assistant county manager.

