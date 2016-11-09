Posted 

All 4 Clark County commissioners ahead in early voting numbers

Fans with photo of County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly lie in his re-election booth near the West Las Vegas Library voting station on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commisioner District B candidate, talks with supporters on Tuesday, June 14, 2016 at her home in Las Vegas. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown speaks during a press conference discussing safety for the upcoming flood season at the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bottles of water line up at County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly re-election booth near the West Las Vegas Library voting station on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Guests watch live election results inside Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak's suite at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak speaks with a guest inside a suite at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Guests watch live election results inside Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak's suite at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

By MICHAEL SCOTT DAVIDSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

All four incumbent, Democratic Clark County commissioners were leading their Republican opponents, according to early results released about 8:30 p.m.

Steve Sisolak led the commission District A seat race with 59 percent of the vote. Marilyn Kirkpatrick led District B with 58 percent, and Larry Brown in District C with 59 percent.

Lawrence Weekly held the healthiest lead in District D with 79 percent of the vote.

About 489,000 Clark County votes, or 48 percent of the county’s active registered voters, voted during early voting this year in Nevada. Another 38,200 people, or 3.75 percent, voted via mail-in or absentee ballot.

The county has more than 1 million voters. As of 5 p.m., about 158,000 votes had been cast on Election Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Find @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

 