All 4 Clark County commissioners ahead in early voting numbers

All four incumbent, Democratic Clark County commissioners were leading their Republican opponents, according to early results released about 8:30 p.m.

Steve Sisolak led the commission District A seat race with 59 percent of the vote. Marilyn Kirkpatrick led District B with 58 percent, and Larry Brown in District C with 59 percent.

Lawrence Weekly held the healthiest lead in District D with 79 percent of the vote.

About 489,000 Clark County votes, or 48 percent of the county’s active registered voters, voted during early voting this year in Nevada. Another 38,200 people, or 3.75 percent, voted via mail-in or absentee ballot.

The county has more than 1 million voters. As of 5 p.m., about 158,000 votes had been cast on Election Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

