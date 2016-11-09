All 4 Clark County commissioners maintain comfortable leads by late evening

Four Democratic incumbents on the Clark County Commission appeared headed toward re-election victories Tuesday night.

When early voting totals were released shortly after 8 p.m. each commissioner had a lead of at least 15 percentage points over their Republican opponents, relatively unknown candidates.

The Democrats’ leads held steady from there.

As of 9:38 p.m, county data showed Steve Sisolak led the commission District A seat race with 58 percent of the vote. Marilyn Kirkpatrick led District B with 58 percent, and Larry Brown led District C with 58 percent.

Lawrence Weekly held the healthiest lead in District D with 79 percent of the vote. In that district, the number of active voters registered as Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 4-to-1.

The sweep guaranteed that the local government for more than 950,000 Nevada residents will stay completely blue for at least another two years. A Republican candidate has not won a seat on the commission since 2004.

Sisolak, Brown and Weekly face their third and final four-year terms on the commission.

Kirkpatrick won the seat for the first time since Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed her to replace Tom Collins in August. She has served in the state Assembly.

On the campaign trail, the Democratic commission candidates said they were open to relaxing property tax caps to boost the county’s revenue. Doing so, they said, would allow for more and better services to county residents.

The Republican candidates challenged current tax rates, saying they are overburdening residents and the incumbents’ spending record are excessive.

The Democratic candidates also exhibited the power of their incumbency in fundraising and spending.

As of Oct. 14, the four Democratic candidates had each spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on their campaigns, totaling to $2.3 million. The Republican candidates had spent a total of less than $20,000.

