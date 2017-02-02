Appeals of property tax assessments decline, county says

For the seventh consecutive year, fewer people are appealing Clark County’s property tax assessments.

The county reports the number of appeals is down to 1,532 from 1,750 last year, a 12.5 percent drop. The county’s 756,300 property owners had until Jan. 17 to file their appeals this year.

The county Board of Equalization is to rule on the appeals Friday and Saturday. Further appeals may be made to the state Board of Equalization and then District Court.

In 2011, property owners filed a 10,658 appeals, a record, following the Great Recession.

