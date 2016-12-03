Boulder City couple files federal class-action lawsuit against Hyundai

A Boulder City couple has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Hyundai Motor America, alleging they purchased a vehicle with a faulty transmission in 2015.

The couple, Nicholas and Shawna Wylie, allege the Hyundai Veloster Turbo they purchased had a defective seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its problems included sluggish acceleration, power loss and it wouldn’t shift. The problems weren’t resolved after multiple trips to a dealer.

The case alleges that Hyundai in 2016 recalled a different model with the same transmission type because of similar problems. However, the Southern Nevada couple’s Hyundai hasn’t been recalled, the case alleges.

The case is seeking a recall, restitution and court costs and further relief. The lawsuit was filed Nov. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the state where the vehicle company is based.

Hyundai hasn’t yet responded to the lawsuit or listed an attorney in court records.

