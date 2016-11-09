Carter bolts to strong early lead over Wixom for District 6 seat on Board of Regents

Early voting results released by Clark County show that an 11-year incumbent on Nevada’s higher education board is trailing a challenger who didn’t raise or spend any money to fund his campaign.

Patrick Carter had notched 60 percent of the vote so far, with incumbent Michael Wixom having 39 percent of the vote in the nonpartisan race.

Wixom, who has never been challenged for his spot on Nevada’s Board of Regents, pulled in nearly $54,000 in contributions and spent 84 percent of that amount, campaign records show.

They are battling over District 6 on Nevada’s 13-member Board of Regents. The area covers a rural stretch of land near Clark County’s southern tip bordering Arizona and California.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.