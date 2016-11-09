Carter poised to unseat Wixom in District 6 Board of Regents race

Clark County election results show that an 11-year incumbent on Nevada’s higher education board was en route to being unseated by a challenger who didn’t raise or spend any money to fund his campaign.

Patrick Carter, 36, had notched 60 percent of the vote with nearly half of the precincts having reported. Incumbent Michael Wixom had 39 percent of the vote in the nonpartisan race.

“I am humbled to be selected to serve our state on the Board of Regents,” said Carter, who works as an academic director at the Art Institute of Las Vegas. “I will do my best to represent District 6’s concerns on the board and to make decisions that positively affect Nevada higher education institutions. I appreciate everyone who supported my campaign.”

Wixom, 60, a Las Vegas attorney, who has never been challenged for his spot on Nevada’s Board of Regents, pulled in nearly $54,000 in contributions and spent 84 percent of that amount, campaign records show.

They battled over the District 6 seat on Nevada’s 13-member Board of Regents. The area covers a rural stretch of land near Clark County’s southern tip bordering Arizona and California.

The six-year term starts on Jan. 2.

Higher education is expected to be a priority in the 2017 legislative session, with issues such as boosting workforce development programs and an investment in infrastructure on the table.

There are also suggestions from some state lawmakers to overhaul the state’s higher education system.

