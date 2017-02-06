Clark County Commission to appoint public guardian

Clark County commissioners are expected to appoint Karen Kelly as the county’s public guardian on Tuesday.

Kelly, 39, will head the county office that provides guardians for county residents legally determined to be incapable of managing their own affairs, often the elderly, infirm or intellectually disabled.

“A lot of the cases we have they have no resources available to them other than Medicaid and Clark County social services,” Kelly said. “Often the cases we get have no family members willing or able to take care of them.”

Kelly has been the acting public guardian since early August, when former public guardian Kathleen Buchanan retired.

Kelly has worked for the county for 10 years — eight in the public guardian’s office — and holds a master’s degree in public administration from UNLV. County documents propose she be paid a salary of $100,027.

