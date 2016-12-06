Clark County Commission to choose replacement for Kihuen’s Senate seat

Clark County commissioners are expected to fill Ruben Kihuen’s recently vacated state Senate seat during their regular commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Applicants include Yvanna Cancela, 29, a former political director for the Culinary Union; Melissa Clary, 34, a Department of Veterans Affairs project manager; and Justin Campese, 36, director of marketing and technological services for Anderson Business Advisors in Las Vegas.

The appointee will serve in the Senate District 10 seat until the November 2018 election.

Kihuen, 36, had held the seat since 2010. He vacated it last month when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Today’s commission meeting will be held at the Clark County Government Center campus on South Grand Central Parkway and begins at 9:05 a.m.

