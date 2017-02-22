Posted Updated 

Clark County Commission takes up Blue Diamond housing project near Red Rock — LIVE STREAM

The Las Vegas Strip is visible from the edge of the site of a proposed community at the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Professional BMX biker TJ Lavin speaks with supporters of the local environmental nonprofit Save Red Rock at the Clark County Zoning Commission Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (M. Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Reynolds, manager of The Killers, speaks with supporters of the local environmental nonprofit Save Red Rock at the Clark County Zoning Commission Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (M. Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large flat area of land is seen during a tour of the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The site of a proposed community is seen inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Ron Krater points to the site of a proposed community at the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

A crow flies over the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

A large flat area of land is seen during a tour of the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

A truck leaves the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

By MICHAEL SCOTT DAVIDSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A proposed 5,025-home community near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area — the subject of contention for more than a decade — will take center stage at Wednesday’s Clark County Zoning commission meeting.

Mining company Gypsum Resources and its trust manager, developer Jim Rhodes, envision building on 2,000 acres located on Blue Diamond Hill. They need the county commissioners to rezone the land to do so.

Local environmental nonprofit Save Red Rock has fought the current plan and past iterations of it for years.

Save Red Rock claims to have gathered signatures from more than 40,000 people who oppose the development. They’ve also received letters of support from Nevada state lawmakers, U.S. representatives and Las Vegas rockers The Killers and Imagine Dragons, among other celebrities.

The nonprofit’s president, Heather Fisher, said she expects hundreds to attend the zoning meeting in opposition to the development.

County commissioners approved a similar concept plan for the development in 2011, but that expired amid talks of a potential land swap with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Those negotiations ended without a deal in 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

 