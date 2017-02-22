Clark County Commission takes up Blue Diamond housing project near Red Rock — LIVE STREAM

A proposed 5,025-home community near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area — the subject of contention for more than a decade — will take center stage at Wednesday’s Clark County Zoning commission meeting.

Mining company Gypsum Resources and its trust manager, developer Jim Rhodes, envision building on 2,000 acres located on Blue Diamond Hill. They need the county commissioners to rezone the land to do so.

Local environmental nonprofit Save Red Rock has fought the current plan and past iterations of it for years.

Save Red Rock claims to have gathered signatures from more than 40,000 people who oppose the development. They’ve also received letters of support from Nevada state lawmakers, U.S. representatives and Las Vegas rockers The Killers and Imagine Dragons, among other celebrities.

The nonprofit’s president, Heather Fisher, said she expects hundreds to attend the zoning meeting in opposition to the development.

County commissioners approved a similar concept plan for the development in 2011, but that expired amid talks of a potential land swap with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Those negotiations ended without a deal in 2014.

