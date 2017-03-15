Clark County to make $2.9 million in upgrades, improvements at Alexander Villas Park

Nearly $3 million in improvements will begin to take shape at Alexander Villas Park sometime this summer, according to Clark County.

The 13-acre park, at 3620 Lincoln Road, will receive new playground equipment, new lighting, a new basketball court, a new trail and a climbing wall, among other amenities.

“The park is over 30 years old and is in need of renovations and upgrades, which places this park at the top of our priority list,” county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

The county will pay for the $2.9 million in improvements through grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A majority of nearby households are considered low income and moderate income, making the park eligible for the funds.

Alexander Villas Park was built in 1985. Its current amenities include softball fields, basketball courts, a water play park and a playground.

County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, whose geographic district includes the park, said the improvements will be a “blessing” and “breath of fresh air” for the community.

“Now these kids have an opportunity to really learn great fundamental skills of Little League baseball and not fall into major holes that’s been in their park,” he said. “These kids over here in this area have had to play for years on concrete.”

