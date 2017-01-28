Clark County population at 2.2 million and counting

Clark County’s population is now more than 2.2 million and growing, according to statistics released by the county Friday.

All cities within the county’s boundaries saw increases from October 2015, the last time population estimates were released.

The county’s total population increased by about 57,500 since the last estimates were released. Las Vegas’s population increased to more than 640,000, a bump of about 2 percent.

Mesquite’s population was up by only about 1,000 people, but it saw the county’s largest percentage increase: 5 percent.

The population of unincorporated lands dipped by some 2,700 people, a decrease by less than half of 1 percent.

