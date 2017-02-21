Clark County promotes from within to fill Building and Fire Prevention vacancy

Clark County has tapped employee Jerry Stueve to be director of the Department of Building and Fire Prevention.

Stueve, 56, has worked for the county since January 2011. He last worked as the county’s Director of Real Property Management, a position he held since 2013.

The County Commission ratified Stueve’s appointment to his new position on Tuesday. His annual salary will be about $142,000.

Stueve graduated in 1983 from Missouri Western State College with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering. He has more than 34 years of experience in design and construction engineering, and he is a certified construction manager.

Stueve will oversee about 200 employees. The department was previously named the Department of Development Services.

The department’s last director, Ron Lynn, retired last August.

