Clark County wants role to match responsibility in inmate pre-sentencing reports

CARSON CITY — Clark County officials want a more oversight in preparing pre-sentence investigation reports used by the court system.

The work is overseen by the state’s Division of Parole and Probation, though counties shoulder the bulk of the costs.

Senate Bill 9, backed by Clark County, would give the county options that include entering into an agreement with the state to pay the total costs, with the agreement places specific deadlines for completion of the reports.

The bill also would give the county the authority to take over the duties of preparing the reports from the state. The Senate Judiciary Committee heard the bill on Thursday.

County officials want more control to help reduce jail costs and control the timelines for when the reports are finished. In 2011, counties started reimbursing the state for 70 percent of the costs for the reports after legislation was passed.

Options that the county could look at through the legislation include an agreement that relies on state employees or county employees doing the work, said Alex Ortiz, a lobbyist for Clark County.

The reports must be finished 14 days before a sentencing, so the defense and prosecution have time to review the information.

Natalie Wood, the state division’s chief, told the committee the state is about 80 percent in compliance with the requirement to submit the reports within 14 days of a sentencing.

If the reports aren’t finished on time, inmates in the Clark County Detention Center have their sentencing delayed and wait in jail instead of going to a state prison.

That means the county shoulders the cost of housing inmates longer, at a rate of $155 a day per inmate.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or (775) 461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.