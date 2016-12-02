Class action suit alleges Republic Services overcharged on Clark County trash bills

A class action lawsuit filed against Republic Services on Friday claims the waste-disposal company is illegally overcharging Clark County property owners by placing multiple $60 liens on homes for overdue trash bills.

The lawsuit states that county ordinance only allows Republic Services to file a single, $60 perpetual lien against each home.

“We want to protect the people of Clark County against an abusive practice by a company that is a virtual monopoly,” said Las Vegas-based attorneys James Adams, who filed the lawsuit in Clark County District Court with fellow attorney Puoy Premsrirut. “We believe this happens a lot to Mr. Joe Homeowner.”

Premsrirut said she believes that tens of thousands of property owners could have been overcharged during the past four years.

Republic Services has held an exclusive franchise agreement with Las Vegas since 1985; with Clark County since 1993, under prior ownership; with North Las Vegas since 1978; and with Henderson since 1973, under prior ownership. Republic Services is the only waste-disposal company allowed to collect municipal solid waste.

Adams said he’s seeking to stop Republic Services from placing more than one lien on a property and also getting refunds for any property owners who were overcharged by the company.

The lawsuit alleges Republic Services violated Nevada’s Consumer Fraud Act and the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practice Act.

The lead plaintiffs are local real estate professional Maxwell Steinberg, Valtus Real Estate LLC and Rutt Premsrirut, who founded Valtus and is Puoy Premsrirut’s brother.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Find @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.