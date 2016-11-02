Commission delays discussion about use permit for Las Vegas Monorail expansion

The Clark County zoning commission has recessed discussion about a use permit application for a planned Las Vegas Monorail expansion until their Nov. 16 zoning meeting.

Commissioners made the decision Wednesday morning after learning that construction of the extension may conflict with a 90-inch water pipeline underneath Reno Avenue that is the primary conduit for the water supply serving the Strip.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority alerted the Las Vegas Monorail Co. and Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak about the problem Wednesday morning. A meeting between the water authority and the monorail company to resolve the issue is scheduled for Tuesday.

The easement requested by the monorail company for its extension from MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay partially overlaps with an existing easement for the water pipeline.

“This specific pipeline delivers water to the Las Vegas Valley Water District so it can then be distributed out to customers all over the valley,” water authority spokesman Bronson Mack said. “It is definitely critical infrastructure, and we definitely want to make sure we can continue to maintain the pipeline going forward and we’re not encumbered by other facilities or structures.”

Monorail company President and CEO Curtis Myles told commissioners the delay wouldn’t affect the monorail extension project’s timeline. He added that the nearest monorail footing planned for construction would be “some 32 feet away” from the water pipeline.

