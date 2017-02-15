County Commission candidate Tisha Black’s campaign rollout gains attention

County Commission candidate Tisha Black’s campaign rollout is turning heads and winning praise almost two years before the general election for the board’s next members.

Black, a Republican attorney and political newcomer, launched her campaign last month and will continue it in March with a shock-and-awe-style fundraiser that touts a “Kick-Off Committee” of more than 150 people and businesses.

“I think it’s brilliant, I really do,” said Mark Peplowski, a College of Southern Nevada political science professor with more than 30 years of experience working on campaigns.

Notable fundraising committee names include former Gov. Robert List, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Maupin and retired Brig. Gen. David Moody, former commander of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base. The list also includes gaming executives and a slew of lawyers.

“I’ve spoken to every single one of those (listed) people personally to ensure they’re supporting me,” Black said.

“SHE’S GOING TO HAVE THE RESOURCES”

Bruce Woodbury, the last Republican to hold a County Commission seat, said that although Black is not widely known in Southern Nevada’s political circles, she is aligning herself with the right people.

“I believe she’ll get endorsements from people with name recognition in the community,” Woodbury said. “She has the will to win, and I think she’s going to have the resources to run a strong campaign.”

Black is starting her campaign amid the municipal election season, but Peplowski said he didn’t think that would hurt her.

“Oftentimes, people want to get in early and get people lined up with them, or at least not against them,” he said. “The need to announce, and raise money, and scare other people out of the race is very much part of the equation these days.”

Michael Green, an associate professor of history at UNLV and expert on Nevada politics, said he also believed Black was trying to clear the field of any possible competitors.

“I think what Tisha Black is doing isn’t entirely new, though holding a fundraiser this early in the cycle may be,” he said. “As for county commission, that has become such an important job with the financial, political, and physical growth of the Strip, it’s no surprise that there’s this kind of interest and early jockeying.”

A flier for Black’s fundraiser lists a suggested contribution of $1,000. That, combined with the size of Black’s “Kick-Off Committee,” suggests the candidate will quickly outraise the four Republicans who collectively raised less than $16,500 for the 2016 election.

“I’ve heard the budget is anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million for the campaign,” she said. “At some point, I need to get there.”

Black is running for the District F seat, now held by Democrat Susan Brager, who is term-limited.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.