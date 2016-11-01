County Commission, with NFL’s Raiders in mind, OKs plan to extend Las Vegas Monorail

Clark County commissioners, spurred by the Nevada Legislature’s approval of a plan for a stadium that could house the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, gave their unanimous approval this morning for the Las Vegas Monorail Co. to extend its route from MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay.

Construction on the approximate 1-mile-long extension must be started within two years, according to the franchise agreement amendment passed by the commission.

Previous estimates of the project’s cost, which will also include a new station at Mandalay Bay, have been at least $100 million. At this time, no public money is being sought for the project. The monorail company is a privately held nonprofit.

The County Commission is scheduled to discuss approving a use permit for the project at its 9 a.m. Wednesday zoning meeting in the commission chambers.

The elevated, 3.9-mile-long monorail has operated east of the Strip since 2004. The monorail already runs from SLS Las Vegas to the MGM Grand and has seven stations, including stops at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Westgate, Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas, Flamingo/Caesars Palace and Harrah’s/the LINQ.

