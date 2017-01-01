First Tuesday event to discuss kickoff of restorative justice initiative

Justice Court Chief Judge Joe Bonaventure will attend the Metropolitan Police Department’s First Tuesday event to discuss the kickoff of the Las Vegas Township Community Impact Center.

The event will start at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the police department’s Convention Center Area Command, 750 Sierra Vista, Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Township Justice Court is one of the 10 sites selected in April to receive a grant to create a Restorative Justice Program from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance in partnership with the Center for Court Innovation, according to a Clark County news release.

A goal of the initiative is to reduce recidivism by helping low-level, nonviolent offenders with individualized services and making them accountable for their actions by performing community service and restitution to the neighborhood and community in which their offense occurred, the release said.

Justice Court is collaborating with Clark County management, Clark County justice partners, the Metropolitan Police Department among other community service program providers.

The new program is slated to begin as a pilot at 8 a.m. Jan. 19, at the Regional Justice Center. Subsequent sessions will occur weekly on Thursday mornings.

A permanent location for the center is being sought close to the resort corridor, which encompasses Las Vegas Boulevard South from Sahara Avenue to Russell Road.

