Hundreds expected to protest proposed Blue Diamond Hill project

A truck leaves the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The Las Vegas Strip is visible from the edge of the site of a proposed community at the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The site of a proposed community is seen inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

A road leads to the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Old mining equipment is seen during a tour of the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The Las Vegas Strip is visible from the edge of the site of a proposed community at the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Ron Krater points to the site of a proposed community at the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The site of a proposed community is seen inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

A truck leaves the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

By MICHAEL SCOTT DAVIDSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Expect to see a sea of red T-shirts at Wednesday’s Clark County Zoning Commission meeting.

Heather Fisher, president of the environmental nonprofit Save Red Rock, expects hundreds of people to wear the color as a sign of protest against proposed development on Blue Diamond Hill, which lies next to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Fisher said the nonprofit has put up 13 billboard advertisements across the Las Vegas Valley to alert people to the impending vote.

“We want everyone to hear about it,” she said.

Save Red Rock wants the commissioners to reject mining company Gypsum Resources’ request to rezone about 2,000 acres of hilltop property so it can build 5,025 homes.

Project spokesman Ron Krater has said the development will not have a major impact on the local environment, but Save Red Rock has decried it as detrimental to the local ecosystem and the area’s rural character.

Save Red Rock attorney Justin Jones previously has argued the concept plan breaks with both the county’s master plan and Title 30 of the county code, which outlines the major projects process.

After the county’s Planning Commission unanimously voted against recommending the concept plan in October, the county took the issue to court to determine whether the arguments Save Red Rock made against the proposed development in 2011 — when commissioners approved a similar plan — could be used as the basis for a different decision by the commission. A ruling has not been made.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

 