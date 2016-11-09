Posted 

Incumbents Wright and Tew in tight races early for CCSD board spots

Clark County School District District E Trustee Patrice Tew listens to Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Nevada Department of Education Steve Canavero speak during a CCSD Board meeting about the Every Student Succeeds Act at the Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 6, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Board of Trustees member Deanna Wright listens during the public comment period at the CCSD board meeting to approve the district's final budget for the 2016-17 academic year at the Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By AMELIA PAK-HARVEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Early voting numbers for the Clark County School District board races show incumbents Deanna Wright and Patrice Tew facing strong challenges.

In District A, which encompasses the southeast part of Clark County, Wright leads with roughly 53 percent of the vote to Richard Vaughan’s 47 percent.

In District E, challenger Lola Brooks leads Tew with 51 percent of the vote. Tew has roughly 49 percent.

