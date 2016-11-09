Incumbents Wright and Tew in tight races early for CCSD board spots

Early voting numbers for the Clark County School District board races show incumbents Deanna Wright and Patrice Tew facing strong challenges.

In District A, which encompasses the southeast part of Clark County, Wright leads with roughly 53 percent of the vote to Richard Vaughan’s 47 percent.

In District E, challenger Lola Brooks leads Tew with 51 percent of the vote. Tew has roughly 49 percent.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.