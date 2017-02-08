Judge will consider Save Red Rock’s motion to dismiss lawsuit

Clark County and Save Red Rock will meet in District Court on Thursday morning to determine if a lawsuit tied to a controversial proposed home development can continue.

The county filed the lawsuit in December, asking the court to decide if Save Red Rock can protest a concept plan to build about 5,000 homes atop Blue Diamond Hill using the same arguments it made against a similar concept plan for the land that county commissioners approved in 2011.

The county also wants the court to decide if the previously approved concept plan expired and has motioned for a partial summary judgment.

Save Red Rock, a local environmental nonprofit, hopes to have the lawsuit dismissed under Nevada’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects defendants’ from having their First Amendment rights chilled.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m. with Judge Jerry Wiese hearing the motions.

