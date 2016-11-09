Majority of voters show early support for Clark County fuel tax increase

Early returns on Tuesday showed Clark County voters favoring a 10-year incremental fuel tax increase that will have them paying more at the pump to fund nearly 200 local roadway projects.

The proposed Clark County fuel tax increase would be phased in over the next 10 years to raise roughly $3 billion for local road construction, maintenance and repair projects.

As of 9:35 p.m., nearly 17 percent of Clark County precincts reported that yes votes were outpacing no votes on the ballot measure 56 percent to 43 percent.

If Question 5 is approved, gasoline taxes are expected to rise about 3.6 cents per gallon annually, or roughly 36.32 cents more per gallon by 2026, according to projections from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, based on a 4.54 percent annual inflation rate connected to the producer price index.

The 10-year extension would funnel roughly $300 million per year towards the almost 200 infrastructure projects.

The fuel tax would stop rising after Dec. 31, 2026, but the increases would stay in effect for another two decades to pay for the county bonds that will initially pay for the projects.

If Question 5 fails, some infrastructure projects may need to be delayed, or may not be completed as planned.

Earlier this year, there was some debate among Clark County Commission members about the question’s wording on Tuesday’s ballot. The wording asked voters, “Shall Clark County continue indexing fuel taxes to the rate of inflation, through Dec. 31, 2026, the proceeds of which will be used solely for the purpose of improving public safety for roadway users and reducing traffic congestion, by constructing and maintaining streets and highways in Clark County?”

