More than half of Clark County budget expected to go to public safety

Clark County expects to spend $1.33 billion from its general fund in fiscal year 2018, about $25.6 million more than the previous year.

About half of general fund expenditures will be spent on public safety, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County Detention Center, according to a tentative budget presentation the County Commission received Wednesday morning.

In fiscal year 2018 revenue to the general fund is also expected to increase by nearly $42 million. Specifically, property tax revenue is budgeted to increase by $9.8 million.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of growth throughout Clark County,” County Manager Yolanda King told commissioners.

Still, the county will spend about $14.6 million more than it takes in. The tentative budget states total revenue for the general fund will be around $1.314 billion.

