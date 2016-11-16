Posted Updated 

North Las Vegas residents receive Thanksgiving lift from Rosie’s Wish

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_008_7396251.jpgBuy Photo
North Las Vegas Ward 2 City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, right, presents Labrina Lewis of Las Vegas with a Thanksgiving food basket during an event hosted by the Rosie’s Wish organization on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_004_7396251.jpg
An event hosted by Rosie’s Wish organization presented nearly 100 families with Thanksgiving food baskets at the Rosie’s Wish organization office on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_001_7396251.jpg
Lorenzo Reed, chairman of Rosie’s Wish organization, hosts an event which presented nearly 100 families with Thanksgiving food baskets at the Rosie’s Wish organization office on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_002_7396251.jpg
Children wait with their parents (not pictured), to receive Thanksgiving food baskets during an event hosted by the Rosie’s Wish organization on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_003_7396251.jpg
Event sponsor John Barr, general sales manager of Findlay Toyota, speaks during an event hosted by Rosie’s Wish organization which presented nearly 100 families with Thanksgiving food baskets at the Rosie’s Wish organization office on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_005_7396251.jpg
North Las Vegas Ward 2 City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks during an event hosted by the Rosie’s Wish organization and where nearly 100 families received Thanksgiving food baskets on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_006_7396251.jpg
Event sponsor John Barr, general sales manager of Findlay Toyota, speaks during an event hosted by Rosie’s Wish organization which presented nearly 100 families with Thanksgiving food baskets at the Rosie’s Wish organization office on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_007_7396251.jpg
Children wait with their parents to receive Thanksgiving food baskets during an event hosted by the Rosie’s Wish organization on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_009_7396251.jpg
Mack Vessell of Las Vegas walks with a Thanksgiving food basket he received during an event hosted by the Rosie’s Wish organization on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

web1_thanksgivingbaskets_111316ev_010_7396251.jpg
Albrey Battle, left, assists Lorenzo Reed, chairman of Rosie’s Wish organization, with loading Thanksgiving food baskets presented to nearly 100 families during an event at the Rosie’s Wish organization office on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nicole Canales grappled with a laundry basket loaded with a turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables and dessert.

The food, she said, will help feed her seven children on Thanksgiving Day next week.

“It’s very thoughtful and it’s very helpful,” said Canales, a North Las Vegas resident. “I feel like we’re very blessed to be helped by so many people.”

Food-filled baskets were distributed to more than 100 families Tuesday during the fifth annual “Help Us, Help Them Thanksgiving Celebration,” hosted by Rosie’s Wish, a North Las Vegas nonprofit agency that assists low-income children and teens with type-2 diabetes.

Lorenzo Reed, chairman of Rosie’s Wish, said he started the event because “we always empower each other.”

The edible donations were provided by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association and North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who organized a food drive to collect items that were placed in the baskets.

“It’s just an inspiration to see another Thanksgiving food drive this year,” said Goynes-Brown, whose Ward 2 includes the Rosie’s Wish office on Cheyenne Avenue.

The turkeys and trimmings were unloaded from the bed of a red pickup truck parked in front of Rosie’s Wish headquarters on Cheyenne Avenue.

“It’s going to help all of us,” said Diane Dabney, a North Las Vegas mother of nine children.

“I think it’s a good thing that they come around once a year to help families that are in need,” Dabney said. “I really appreciate it because I’m always trying hard to get enough food to feed my kids and family.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 