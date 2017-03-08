Republican to run for District F County Commission seat for third straight election

A familiar face in Clark County elections is entering the 2018 County Commission race.

Mitchell Tracy, a Republican auto insurance claims adjuster, said he plans to run for the District F seat for the third election in a row.

His slogan: “Lower Taxes, Lowes Fees, More Money in Your Pocket.”

Tracy, 53, says he expects the message to resonate with voters fed up with government overspending.

“They’re tired of getting nickel and dimed,” he said. “People are hurting. Every dollar counts. They want more accountability.”

He also believes current commissioners are too entangled in special interests.

“Elected officials only listen to a few people, and people are tired of it,” he said. “It’s time for the many instead of the few.”

Tracy served in the Air National Guard in the 1980s and the Army National Guard in the early 2000s. He graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management in 2001.

To avoid potential conflicts of interest, Tracy said he’d quit his 21-year-long career in the insurance industry if elected.

Tracy, a Southern California native and Clark County resident since 1999, ran for Clark County School Board unsuccessfully in 2002 and 2006.

In 2010 and 2014, he ran for the District F seat on the County Commission. He lost both years in the general election to Democrat Susan Brager. In 2014, he lost by a 5.6 percent margin in a four-way race.

Brager is serving her third term on the County Commission and cannot run for re-election because of term limits. District F covers the southwestern Las Vegas Valley, extending east to Interstate 15 and north to Charleston Boulevard.

Tisha Black, a 45-year-old Republican attorney, announced her candidacy for the seat in January.

