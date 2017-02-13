University Medical Center denies union tampering allegations

In an official filing, University Medical Center has denied allegations it interfered with its labor-management committee.

Last month, Service Employees International Union Local 1107 filed with the state’s Employee-Management Relations Board accusing the hospital of tampering after union president Cherie Mancini replaced two elected union officials on the committee.

SEIU claims UMC Chief Human Resources Officer John Espinoza violated the hospital’s collective bargaining agreement when he invited the elected union officials to a committee meeting after their removal. The union also claims the hospital threatened to boycott future committee meetings.

In its filing to the Employee-Management Relations Board last week, UMC argues that the collective bargaining agreement did not explicitly prohibit the hospital from changing the frequency of meetings or inviting the removed committee members to future meetings.

The union represents about 3,200 UMC employees, making it the hospital’s largest union.

