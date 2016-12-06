Yvanna Cancela chosen to fill Kihuen’s Senate District 10 seat

Former Culinary Union political director Yvanna Cancela will be the first Latina to sit on the Nevada state Legislature after Clark County commissioners unanimously voted to appoint her Tuesday.

Cancela, 29, will fill the District 10 seat vacated by Ruben Kihuen last month when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Kihuen, 36, had held the seat since 2010.

“I have worked on a lot of campaigns and seen a lot of folks go through the election process, and I now understand a little bit better how nerve wracking it can be,” Cancela said. “I respect so much more people who are willing to serve in public office because it really is a tremendous responsibility and I don’t take that lightly, so to be selected for this is something I take very seriously and I plan to work really hard.”

Applicants also included Melissa Clary, 34, a Department of Veterans Affairs project manager, and Justin Campese, 36, director of marketing and technological services for Anderson Business Advisors in Las Vegas.

The appointee will serve in the Senate District 10 seat until the November 2018 election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

