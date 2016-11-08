Posted 

Clinton answers questions about toilet paper, sleep on air on Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hillary Clinton is getting some quirky questions in Election Day radio interviews.

Clinton phoned WKZL in North Carolina and was asked whether she prefers Pepsi or Coke? Coke, said Clinton.

Toilet paper — over the top or under the bottom of the roll? “Usually over, but I can live with under,” quipped Clinton.

And, sleeping arrangements. Clinton told WXKS in Boston that she won’t switch which side of the bed she sleeps on if elected president. The White House will have to put the storied presidential phone on her side, not on the side that her former president husband sleeps on.

She said: “I have my side, and it works very well for us.” As for Bill, she said, “I think he’ll be happy to let me answer it.”

 