Conservatives unite behind Trump at political action conference

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND — A year after candidate Donald Trump cancelled a scheduled speech at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference at the last minute, Trump’s campaign pollster — now White House counselor — Kellyanne Conway kicked off CPAC’s first full day with a bold prediction.

“By tomorrow,” Conway pronounced, “this will be TPAC” – the T would be for Trump.

At CPAC, as in politics, everyone loves a winner.

The country, noted American Conservative Union executive director Dan Schneider, has “a president who is not Hillary Clinton.” The giddiness Republicans felt in November when, against the odds, they won the White House and held on to control of the Senate, lives on.

At CPAC, winners love other winners. The big event of the day was a conversation with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon moderated by American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp. Ignore the reports about extreme turf wars in which each top aide tries to eliminate the other, Priebus and Bannon told the enthusiastic audience; they’re unified in backing Trump.

The session gave the public the rare chance to hear Bannon — the rumpled former head of Breitbart news who speaks to Trump’s combative side — expound in public. A major goal of the Trump administration, he revealed, is “the deconstruction of the administrative state.”

When Priebus predicted that Trump’s relationship with the news media would get better, Bannon interrupted, “It’s going to get worse every day.” That’s because the “corporatist globalist media” are “adamantly opposed” to Trump’s “economic nationalist agenda,” he said.

Priebus turned to the audience with a unique appeal. “You all had different people you were for,” Priebus said as he recalled the prolonged GOP presidential primaries. But then you’d talk to your neighbors, friends and family, Priebus noted, and they kept telling you they liked Trump.

Attendees Tom Shadrix of North Carolina, and Shane Comeaux of Lousiana both voted for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in their state’s primary. In the general election, they supported Trump. Shadrix said he thinks Trump will grow into the position.

Comeaux said he is not sure Trump is conservative, but “he’s definitely doing the things conservatives like” and “keeping his campaign promises.”

Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn confessed that Trump’s candidacy “presented certain challenges,” as Hillsdale doesn’t teach its students to behave as the GOP candidate has been known to behave. Maybe Trump talks about himself too much, Arnn added, but he is “fearless” – so much so that “I think the guy’s a conservative.”

Jim De Mint, president of the conservative think-tank, the Heritage Foundation, stepped onto the stage to the sound of Earth Wind and Fire. At the start of their “Conversation about the Constitution,” Cruz marveled to radio talk show host Mark Levin that neither is used to entering a stage to dance music.

Student groups weaved through clogged lobbies. “Last year was very difficult, especially for students,” said Elizabeth Berecen, 22, who was Texas Social Media Director for Students for Trump. Many college students were afraid to voice their support for Trump on campus but those students were welcome at CPAC.

“A lot of these people,” she added, “are going to be your friends for the next 20 years.”

“It’s right-wing Disneyland,” said Arthur Lindsay of Dallas as he stood in the mid-afternoon security line. Lindsay voted for Cruz in the primary and Libertarian Gary Johnson in November. This year, he noted, it seems as if the halls were filled with Trump voters. “I didn’t get the impression there were a lot last year.”

Indeed, CPAC’s 2016 straw poll gave Cruz the lead in the race for president with 40 percent of the vote and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio 30 percent. Trump came in third with 15 percent of the CPAC straw poll vote.

