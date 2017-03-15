Council OKs framework to let department develop early childhood education programs

The Las Vegas City Council approved a framework Wednesday that allows its Department of Youth Development and Social Innovation to develop and operate prekindergarten and early childhood education programs in the city.

Although the city doesn’t have a direct role in overseeing or funding the district, the city can offer programming that supplements the district’s offerings outside of the normal school day. The city’s Department of Youth Development and Social Innovation is just over a year old, and is led by Lisa Morris-Hibbler.

The city department already runs educational programs like Safekey, which offers activities, homework help and arts and crafts outside of the normal school day.

Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, a former teacher, administrator and Clark County School District trustee, said she thinks the programs will enrich the educational opportunities for children in the city, particularly in low-income areas.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.