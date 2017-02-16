Delinquent child support payments could lead to suspended vehicle registrations in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Nevadans who fall behind in child support payments could have their vehicle registrations suspended.

Under the Senate Bill 34, the state would send a notice to a vehicle owner at least two months delinquent that they have 30 days to be complaint with child support payments. The Senate Judiciary Committee heard the bill Wednesday.

The bill also has a process that allows a person to get the registration reinstated after they start making child support payments. Existing state law allows the suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of child support.

