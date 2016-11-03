DJ Steve Aoki to spin, Bill Clinton to campaign at UNLV today

Today’s forecast calls for sunshine, with chances of raining cake in the later afternoon.

That’s because superstar DJ-producer Steve Aoki is joining forces with former President Bill Clinton at UNLV for a “Get Out The Vote” show.

It’s part of Hillary for America’s “Love Trumps Hate” concert series. The show is aimed at mobilizing young voters to cast ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The performance will be held at the Cox Pavilion. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins an hour later.

Attendees are asked to RSVP online at www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/h6v26t7lz6f4xfrw/.

This will be Clinton’s fourth visit to Las Vegas since his wife won the Democratic party’s nomination.

Aoki, 38, produces and spins a genre of electronic music called electro-house, runs the Dim Mark record label and is a familiar name on Forbe’s annual World’s Highest-Paid DJs list. He also has a residency at the Jewel at Aria nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

Aoki campaigned for President Barack Obama in a 2012 re-election program called DJs for Obama. Earlier this year, he used social media to show his support for Bernie Sanders, but he also said he would campaign for Clinton if she clinched the nomination.

