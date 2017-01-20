Donald Trump arrives at U.S. Capitol for presidential inauguration — LIVE

WASHINGTON — Former Indiana governor Mike Pence was sworn in as vice president Friday, moments before Donald Trump was to be sworn in.

Trump gave a thumbs-up, pumped his fist, and mouthed “thank you,” as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Thousands of people are packing subways and the National Mall today to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Trump at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Tourists flocked to the city, many with children in tow. Crowds were abundant at an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening, where Trump spoke briefly to the crowd.

“We are going to make America great again for everybody,” Trump told the crowd before fireworks filled the sky behind the memorial.

Protesters also began their demonstrations, closing an intersection in the Chinatown section of Washington with marchers and a banner that declared Trump’s election “Illegitimate.”

Police use pepper spray to quell violent downtown Washington protests during inauguration ceremonies this morning. Some restaurant windows smashed.

Security has been ramped up for the inauguration, with law enforcement expecting between 700,000 to 1 million to attend.

Checkpoints around the National Mall in front of the Capitol opened early to begin admitting guests, some of them wearing red caps bearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. They were barred from bringing selfie sticks, coolers for beverages, and long umbrellas despite the rainy weather.

Most of the area was orderly, but about 100 protesters shouted slogans near one checkpoint and linked arms to block people from entering. Police in riot gear pushed them back into an intersection to allow people attending the inauguration to reach the checkpoints.

Jersey barriers, fencing and uniformed officers were evident throughout the city.

The District of Columbia estimates it will spend $30 million to host the event, to be reimbursed by the federal government. Those costs do not include federal participation by law enforcement agencies and military.

President Barack Obama took a final stroll from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden as a sitting president.

After a church service, Trump and his wife, Melania, were shuttled to the White House for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses. Posing for photos on the North Portico, the couples exchanged hugs as Barack Obama chatted about the demands of protocol.

The Trumps and the Obamas traveled together in the presidential limousine for the short trip later to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

Obama was seen leaving papers on his desk in the Oval Office. He’s told reporters he’s feeling nostalgic on his final day as president.

He said his final message to the American people is “thank you.”

All of the living American presidents were scheduled to attend the swearing in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was “looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Hillary Clinton arrived for the inauguration of the man who defeated her in a bitter presidential contest. Clinton is at the Capitol with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Trump and Clinton were last face to face at a charity dinner in New York in October.

The Democratic nominee and former secretary of state waved to reporters when she arrived for the ceremony on Friday morning, but she didn’t answer questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.