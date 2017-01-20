Posted Updated 

Donald Trump arrives at U.S. Capitol for presidential inauguration — LIVE

President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Donald Trump receives applause during his inauguration ceremonies to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Melania Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Melania Trump walks on stage during the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS\Daniel Acker\Pool

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama (R) before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President-Elect Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania in front of former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W Bush at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A D.C. police officer walks away with a tubing used to hold hands together and block a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A protester blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street waits to be removed by D.C. police offers on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A D.C. police officer holds a tool to remove protesters blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Members of the U.S. National Guard take photos of a group of presidential inauguration protesters marching near Chinatown on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Protesters stand in Chinatown during a presidential inauguration march on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

D.C. police officers surround a group of presidential inauguration protesters who damaged private property in the area during a presidential inauguration protest at the intersection of 12th Street and L Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

D.C. police officers remove a protester blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Protesters block a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A D.C. police officer holds a pepper spray canister at the scene where protesters blocked a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A D.C. police officer holds a pepper spray canister at the scene where protesters blocked a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Protesters face off with D.C. police officers at a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Members of the U.S. National Guard watch a group of presidential inauguration protesters march on 13th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Michelle Xai of Los Angeles leads a march while chanting during an anti-fascist protest in the streets of Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Onlookers watch as demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Broken windows of a McDonalds after presidential inauguration demonstrators marched the area near 13th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Graffiti on a building after presidential inauguration demonstrators marched the area near 13th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A line of D.C. police officers surround a group of presidential inauguration demonstrators who damaged private property in the area during a presidential inauguration protest at the intersection of 12th Street and L Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Spectators wait in the rain for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Buglers play ahead of inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Sen. Bernie Sanders and other guests arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Morning light arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Sen. Marco Rubio arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren attends the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

US Senator John McCain arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, center, and Elena Kagan arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

Reince Priebus, White House Chief of Staff to President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife Sally arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

US Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, left, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Win McNamee/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who will be joining Trump in the White House as a senior advisor, stands on the inaugural platform with another guest. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former president Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter attend the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter greet each other as former President Bill Clinton looks on as they attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter arrive at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

U.S. President Obama and President-Elect Donald Trump's motocade travels to the U.S. Capitol from the White House for inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President-elect Donald Trump's children, from left, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Former President George W. Bush, left, his wife Laura, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Former President Bill Clinton wait for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump's children look for the seats before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The children of President-elect Donald Trump arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

George W. Bush and Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Ivanka Trump arrives for the presidential inauguration of her father, President-elect Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington U.S., January 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump's Energy Secretary nominee, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

First lady Michelle Obama, left, arrives with Vice President Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Barron Trump (left) and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Obama waves as he walks past theTrump family at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. (Win McNamee/Reuters)

U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for his inauguration ceremony on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Spectators wait for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Rob Carr/Reuters)

President Barack Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

People gather for ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Steve Bannon, appointed chief strategist and senior counselor to President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

A supporter gestures as people gather on the National Mall before President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in, in Washington, DC, Jan.20, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Tiffany Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Rob Carr/Reuters)

Singer Jackie Evancho arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald J. Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrives for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Win McNamee/Reuters)

Spectators await the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former Vice President Dan Quayle flashes a "USA" hat as he arrives with his wife, Marilyn, and former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife, Lynne, for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive near the east front steps of the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in, Jan. 20, 2017. (John Angelillo/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A U.S. Park Police helicopter flies past the Old Post Office tower where the Trump International Hotel is housed on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Rev. Luis Leon greets Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The crowd starts to fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Rev. Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A Capitol Hill police officer watches the crowd before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol and along the scheduled presidential inauguration parade route on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania, center, and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump waves from behind protective glass at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

REVIEW-JOURNAL WASHINGTON BUREAU
and WIRE REPORTS

WASHINGTON — Former Indiana governor Mike Pence was sworn in as vice president Friday, moments before Donald Trump was to be sworn in.

Trump gave a thumbs-up, pumped his fist, and mouthed “thank you,” as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

 

Thousands of people are packing subways and the National Mall today to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Trump at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Tourists flocked to the city, many with children in tow. Crowds were abundant at an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening, where Trump spoke briefly to the crowd.

“We are going to make America great again for everybody,” Trump told the crowd before fireworks filled the sky behind the memorial.

Protesters also began their demonstrations, closing an intersection in the Chinatown section of Washington with marchers and a banner that declared Trump’s election “Illegitimate.”

Police use pepper spray to quell violent downtown Washington protests during inauguration ceremonies this morning. Some restaurant windows smashed.

Security has been ramped up for the inauguration, with law enforcement expecting between 700,000 to 1 million to attend.

Checkpoints around the National Mall in front of the Capitol opened early to begin admitting guests, some of them wearing red caps bearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. They were barred from bringing selfie sticks, coolers for beverages, and long umbrellas despite the rainy weather.

Most of the area was orderly, but about 100 protesters shouted slogans near one checkpoint and linked arms to block people from entering. Police in riot gear pushed them back into an intersection to allow people attending the inauguration to reach the checkpoints.

Jersey barriers, fencing and uniformed officers were evident throughout the city.

The District of Columbia estimates it will spend $30 million to host the event, to be reimbursed by the federal government. Those costs do not include federal participation by law enforcement agencies and military.

President Barack Obama took a final stroll from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden as a sitting president.

After a church service, Trump and his wife, Melania, were shuttled to the White House for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses. Posing for photos on the North Portico, the couples exchanged hugs as Barack Obama chatted about the demands of protocol.

 

The Trumps and the Obamas traveled together in the presidential limousine for the short trip later to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

Obama was seen leaving papers on his desk in the Oval Office. He’s told reporters he’s feeling nostalgic on his final day as president.

He said his final message to the American people is “thank you.”

All of the living American presidents were scheduled to attend the swearing in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was “looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Hillary Clinton arrived for the inauguration of the man who defeated her in a bitter presidential contest. Clinton is at the Capitol with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Trump and Clinton were last face to face at a charity dinner in New York in October.

The Democratic nominee and former secretary of state waved to reporters when she arrived for the ceremony on Friday morning, but she didn’t answer questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

 