Donald Trump becomes 45th president of the United States

President Donald Trump waves after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, right, with his wife, Melania, and children Barron, Donald, Ivanka and Tiffany at his side during inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Donald Trump receives applause during his inauguration ceremonies to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump waves with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Melania Trump before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan delivers the invocation before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Donald Trump reaches out to his family after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania, left, and daughter Tiffany watch during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

President Donald Trump embraces his family after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

President Donald Trump shakes hands with former President Barak Obama after delivering his speech at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Melania Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Melania Trump walks on stage during the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS\Daniel Acker\Pool

President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President-Elect Donald Trump kisses his wife, Melania, in front of former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W Bush at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

A D.C. police officer walks away with a tubing used to hold hands together and block a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A protester blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street waits to be removed by D.C. police offers on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A Washington, D.C., police officer holds a tool to remove protesters blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Members of the U.S. National Guard take photos of a group of presidential inauguration protesters marching near Chinatown on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Protesters stand in Chinatown during a presidential inauguration march on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Washington, D.C., police officers surround a group of presidential inauguration protesters who damaged private property in the area during a presidential inauguration protest at the intersection of 12th Street and L Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Washington, D.C., police officers remove a protester blocking a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Protesters block a presidential inauguration entrance on 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. E(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A Washington, D.C., police officer holds a pepper spray canister at the scene where protesters blocked a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A Washington, D.C., police officer holds a pepper spray canister at the scene where protesters blocked a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Protesters face off with Washington, D.C., police officers at a presidential inauguration entrance near 14th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Members of the U.S. National Guard watch a group of presidential inauguration protesters march on 13th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Michelle Xai of Los Angeles leads a march while chanting during an anti-fascist protest in the streets of Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Onlookers watch as demonstrators march the streets during a presidential inauguration protest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Broken windows of a McDonalds after presidential inauguration demonstrators marched the area near 13th Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

A line of D.C. police officers surround a group of presidential inauguration demonstrators who damaged private property in the area during a presidential inauguration protest at the intersection of 12th Street and L Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

President-elect Donald Trump listens to a prayer as his son Barron Trump stands in the background during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Secret Service agents change license plates on the presidential limousine at the U.S. Capitol as Donald Trump takes the other of office and becomes the 45th president of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Spectators wait in the rain for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Buglers play ahead of inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Sen. Bernie Sanders and other guests arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Morning light arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Sen. Marco Rubio arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren attends the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

US Senator John McCain arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, center, and Elena Kagan arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

Reince Priebus, White House Chief of Staff to President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife Sally arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

US Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, left, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Win McNamee/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who will be joining Trump in the White House as a senior advisor, stands on the inaugural platform with another guest. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former president Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter attend the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter greet each other as former President Bill Clinton looks on as they attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter arrive at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

U.S. President Obama and President-Elect Donald Trump's motocade travels to the U.S. Capitol from the White House for inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President-elect Donald Trump's children, from left, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Former President George W. Bush, left, his wife Laura, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Former President Bill Clinton wait for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump's children look for the seats before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The children of President-elect Donald Trump arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

George W. Bush and Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Ivanka Trump arrives for the presidential inauguration of her father, President-elect Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington U.S., January 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump's Energy Secretary nominee, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

First lady Michelle Obama, left, arrives with Vice President Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Barron Trump (left) and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Obama waves as he walks past theTrump family at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. (Win McNamee/Reuters)

Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for his inauguration ceremony on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Spectators wait for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Rob Carr/Reuters)

President Barack Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

People gather for ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Steve Bannon, appointed chief strategist and senior counselor to President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

A supporter gestures as people gather on the National Mall before President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in, in Washington, DC, Jan.20, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Tiffany Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Rob Carr/Reuters)

Singer Jackie Evancho arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald J. Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrives for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (Win McNamee/Reuters)

Spectators await the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former Vice President Dan Quayle flashes a "USA" hat as he arrives with his wife, Marilyn, and former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife, Lynne, for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive near the east front steps of the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in, Jan. 20, 2017. (John Angelillo/Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A U.S. Park Police helicopter flies past the Old Post Office tower where the Trump International Hotel is housed on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Rev. Luis Leon greets Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The crowd starts to fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Rev. Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A Capitol Hill police officer watches the crowd before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania, center, and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

REVIEW-JOURNAL WASHINGTON BUREAU
and WIRE REPORTS

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and taking control of a divided country in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to “America First” policies at home and abroad.

As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

At Trump’s side was his wife, Melania Trump.

In a roughly 20-minute inauguration speech, Trump vowed to work for all Americans and to put “make America great again.”

Trump said that he will govern the country by putting America’s interest above all.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand,” he said. “From this day forward it’s going to be only America first.”

 

Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

“America will start winning again, winning like never before,” he said. “We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams. “

The transition from a Democratic president to a Republican took place on the West Front of the domed U.S. Capitol before a crowd of former presidents, dignitaries and hundreds of thousands of people on the grounds of the National Mall. The crowd stretched westward on a cool day of occasional light rain.

 

Trump placed his hand on two Bibles, one used by his family and another used for President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration.

At 70, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.

Thousands of people packed the National Mall to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Trump at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Tourists flocked to the city, many with children in tow. Crowds were abundant at an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening, where Trump spoke briefly to the crowd.

Protesters also began their demonstrations, closing an intersection in the Chinatown section of Washington with marchers and a banner that declared Trump’s election “Illegitimate.”

Police use pepper spray to quell violent downtown Washington protests during inauguration ceremonies this morning. Some restaurant windows smashed.

Security has been ramped up for the inauguration, with law enforcement expecting between 700,000 to 1 million to attend.

Checkpoints around the National Mall in front of the Capitol opened early to begin admitting guests, some of them wearing red caps bearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. They were barred from bringing selfie sticks, coolers for beverages, and long umbrellas despite the rainy weather.

Most of the area was orderly, but about 100 protesters shouted slogans near one checkpoint and linked arms to block people from entering. Police in riot gear pushed them back into an intersection to allow people attending the inauguration to reach the checkpoints.

Jersey barriers, fencing and uniformed officers were evident throughout the city.

The District of Columbia estimates it will spend $30 million to host the event, to be reimbursed by the federal government. Those costs do not include federal participation by law enforcement agencies and military.

President Barack Obama took a final stroll from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden as a sitting president.

After a church service, Trump and his wife, Melania, were shuttled to the White House for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses. Posing for photos on the North Portico, the couples exchanged hugs as Barack Obama chatted about the demands of protocol.

 

The Trumps and the Obamas traveled together in the presidential limousine for the short trip later to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

Obama was seen leaving papers on his desk in the Oval Office. He’s told reporters he’s feeling nostalgic on his final day as president.

He said his final message to the American people is “thank you.”

All of the living American presidents attended the swearing in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was “looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration of the man who defeated her in a bitter presidential contest. Clinton was at the Capitol with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Trump and Clinton were last face to face at a charity dinner in New York in October.

The Democratic nominee and former secretary of state waved to reporters when she arrived for the ceremony on Friday morning, but she didn’t answer questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

 