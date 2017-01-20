Donald Trump becomes 45th president of the United States

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and taking control of a divided country in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to “America First” policies at home and abroad.

As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

At Trump’s side was his wife, Melania Trump.

In a roughly 20-minute inauguration speech, Trump vowed to work for all Americans and to put “make America great again.”

Trump said that he will govern the country by putting America’s interest above all.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand,” he said. “From this day forward it’s going to be only America first.”

Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

“America will start winning again, winning like never before,” he said. “We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams. “

The transition from a Democratic president to a Republican took place on the West Front of the domed U.S. Capitol before a crowd of former presidents, dignitaries and hundreds of thousands of people on the grounds of the National Mall. The crowd stretched westward on a cool day of occasional light rain.

Trump placed his hand on two Bibles, one used by his family and another used for President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration.

At 70, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.

Thousands of people packed the National Mall to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Trump at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Tourists flocked to the city, many with children in tow. Crowds were abundant at an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening, where Trump spoke briefly to the crowd.

Protesters also began their demonstrations, closing an intersection in the Chinatown section of Washington with marchers and a banner that declared Trump’s election “Illegitimate.”

Police use pepper spray to quell violent downtown Washington protests during inauguration ceremonies this morning. Some restaurant windows smashed.

Security has been ramped up for the inauguration, with law enforcement expecting between 700,000 to 1 million to attend.

Checkpoints around the National Mall in front of the Capitol opened early to begin admitting guests, some of them wearing red caps bearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. They were barred from bringing selfie sticks, coolers for beverages, and long umbrellas despite the rainy weather.

Most of the area was orderly, but about 100 protesters shouted slogans near one checkpoint and linked arms to block people from entering. Police in riot gear pushed them back into an intersection to allow people attending the inauguration to reach the checkpoints.

Jersey barriers, fencing and uniformed officers were evident throughout the city.

The District of Columbia estimates it will spend $30 million to host the event, to be reimbursed by the federal government. Those costs do not include federal participation by law enforcement agencies and military.

President Barack Obama took a final stroll from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden as a sitting president.

After a church service, Trump and his wife, Melania, were shuttled to the White House for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses. Posing for photos on the North Portico, the couples exchanged hugs as Barack Obama chatted about the demands of protocol.

The Trumps and the Obamas traveled together in the presidential limousine for the short trip later to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

Obama was seen leaving papers on his desk in the Oval Office. He’s told reporters he’s feeling nostalgic on his final day as president.

He said his final message to the American people is “thank you.”

All of the living American presidents attended the swearing in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was “looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration of the man who defeated her in a bitter presidential contest. Clinton was at the Capitol with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Trump and Clinton were last face to face at a charity dinner in New York in October.

The Democratic nominee and former secretary of state waved to reporters when she arrived for the ceremony on Friday morning, but she didn’t answer questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

